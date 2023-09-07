2023-24 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete
By Ryan Mumma
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Each week WGEM SportsCenter teams up with Hannibal Regional to present a list of area high school athletes that performed the best. After the online fan vote is added to the votes from the WGEM sports department, a winner is announced each Wednesday morning on WGEM SportsCenter. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding one male and one female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with our Prep Athlete of the Year award.

The 2023-24 weekly winners of the Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!

Week 1: (Aug. 28 - Sept. 3): Josie Bryan, Illini West volleyball

