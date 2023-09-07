Dept. of Energy awarding Keokuk $2.3 million to amplify hydropower

By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - As part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Wednesday more than $13 million for seven research and development projects focused on advancing hydropower as a critical source of clean energy.

Keokuk is receiving $2.3 million in funding to test two models of the Amjet Turbine System and generator, which is designed to add power-generating infrastructure to non-powered dams.

Jennifer Garson, the director of Water Power Technologies Office with the U.S. Department of Energy described it as a test-run with plenty of upside.

”If we demonstrate the performance of these turbines at Keokuk, they could be deployed in an estimated 65% of the non-powered dams that are suitable for hydropower,” Garson said.

Garson said of the more than 90,000 dams in the U.S., less than 3% produce power, but have the capability to reverse that. She said the project has the potential to produce clean, local energy and jobs.

“This grant will unlock the potential to test technology in a real world setting that could ultimately produce power at small and medium sized dams, both all over the country but also potentially internationally,” Garson said.

Keokuk will receive funding over the next three years. The application process began almost one year ago.

