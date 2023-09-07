Hannibal CEO program teaches students about business

Hannibal CEO program kicks off this year
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A group of students from Hannibal, Palmyra and Highland High School will get first-hand experience this year on what it takes to run a business.

It’s part of the CEO Program, which connects students with a number of local businesses to give them a better idea of what it means to be an entrepreneur.

Walden Properties owner Brad Walden said students came to his business to learn more about its inner workings. He said students learned more about the day-to-day operations like employee training, hiring, firing, and other practices.

He said students also learn more about the failures and challenges businesses face.

“Those personal failures, if I can share those with other people, other potential business leaders then I will share all the mistakes that I’ve made, all my failures that I’ve made, and hopefully they won’t make those same mistakes,” Walden said.

Hannibal senior Baylee Pugh said the variety of businesses gives her and her classmates a better understanding of what it takes to run a business and how to find and hire the best employees. She said it also teaches them professional and communication skills, which they’ll use as they have to create a business at the end of the year.

“This is a great starting point of how to do teamwork together; what should different people do?” Pugh said. “I know for me at least I’m going up to these businesses, starting to get ideas based off of what I like.”

Pugh said she wants to get into real estate, interior design, and home staging.

If you are a business curious about the program you can message facilitator@hannibalareaceo.com for more information.

