JWCC prepares criminal justice students through QPD partnership and mock scenario

QUINCY (WGEM) - As police continue to deal with a worker shortage there’s one strategy at play in Quincy.

John Wood Community College is introducing criminal justice students to the people who actually do the job. Administrators and police said it will put students on the right path before they graduate.

“There’s demand for it locally, nationally,” said Rachel Hansen, who teaches criminal law and justice at JWCC. “We need more good law enforcement officers.”

Hansen is a former St. Louis City prosecutor and practicing attorney. She said she wants to get those future law and criminal professionals on the right path.

“It’s a high area of interest for the students,” Hansen said. “And, there’s an industry demand so we feel like JWCC can step into that gap.”

Hansen said one way they are bridging the gap is bringing the professionals to the students.

“To make sure that students know what they’re getting into and getting that first hand experience,” said Quincy Police Department Chief Adam Yates who is partnering with the program.

“We let our officers see every area of the police department,” Yates said. “From patrol to investigation to school resources officers.”

Yates said they let the students job shadow through ride-alongs and mock scenarios.

He said the field is so broad, it’s important before diving into a decision to find the best fit first.

“People go into law enforcement maybe looking at a specific like a detective,” Yates said. “And not realize there are other opportunities available.”

In addition, JWCC will add a Virtual Reality lab that simulates real life experience such as an active shooter scenario or testifying against a court judge.

“JWCC, through a grant last year, was able to purchase some VR equipment,” Hansen said. “We have the computers and the headsets.”

The VR simulation will become available next spring.

Hansen said there’s also a new scholarship available to the criminal justice students. The scholarship honor late Adams County deputy Matt McElfresh.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.