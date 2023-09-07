Knox County Nursing Home administrator honored

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - An increasingly familiar face in Edina has received statewide recognition for her leadership at the Knox County Nursing Home.

Katlind Murry was given the David Duncan Administrator of the Year Award by the Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA).

Murry became the administrator just last year and has since worked to improve the care of residents and get the nursing home more involved in the community.

Some of that work includes monthly activities such as a tailgate to celebrate the start of the NFL season and having high school students help grow flowers to give to the residents.

Murry said she was honored and surprised to receive the award.

“I was not expecting to win at all. And then when they said my name, I think I just stood there for a minute and they call kind of looked at me like, come on, come on up and I was like, me? I felt like I had just won a pageant,” said Murry.

She said she could not have gotten such an award without the help of everyone at the nursing home.

“I give all the credit to my team here. I have an amazing staff here at Knox County Nursing Home. We couldn’t be the facility we are if it wasn’t for the staff that I have and the residents that I have. We just have a well-oiled machine, a beautiful facility and we pride ourselves on that,” said Murry.

Murry said she encourages all nursing home administrators to put their residents and employees’ comfort and happiness at the forefront of their decision making.

“Some of these residents don’t have any family at all. We are their family. And so, my goal is every day to make sure they know that they are loved, and they are cared for and to make their last days here on Earth, which will be here at this facility more than likely, the best that they can be,” said Murray.

According to MHCA, the administrator of the year award is given out annually to those who go above and beyond the call of duty to help improve the quality of their facility for residents and employees alike.

There are more than 500 nursing home facilities across the state of Missouri.

