Pleasant Weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - It has been a very pleasant start to your September with high temperatures this weekend that will tap out near 80 degrees. Friday through Sunday we do expect to see a mostly sunny sky. Next week there are a few challenges in the forecast with a cold front that approaches the area Monday night. That cold front may have enough moisture to spark a couple of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm Monday night through Tuesday.

A cold front arrives next week (Brian inman)

The main thing you will notice is temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from our normal high temperature. We do expect to see high temperatures much of next week around 70 degrees. And it is possible if you overnight low temperatures may drop down into the upper 40s.

