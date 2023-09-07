Police, farmers plead drivers to respect slow moving machinery during harvest season

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As harvest season starts in the Tri-States, expect to see more slow-moving machinery on the roads.

Adams County farmers said over the years, they have had too many close calls on the road.

Corn farmer Dan Cole is just a week shy from dusting off his combine to reap the fruits of his labor. He said each season he has to fear for his safety.

“Just be patient. We don’t want to be on the road any more than they want us on the road,” Cole said. “Actually we break our equipment out on the road more than in the field.”

Cole said he’s lucky he’s never been in an accident.

“The lanes are 12 feet wide. Most combines are 18 feet wide,” Cole said. “So that means I have to be 10 feet off on the shoulder. To miss you.”

Cole said the pressure is especially on when traffic gets backed up.

“What causes a problem is if I pull off and then the person that follows me won’t pass,” Cole said. “They just follow along. Then they start a trail of cars behind you. That the one way back in the back decides that they can’t wait anymore and they go. All because the first one won’t go when we pull of and let them get around.”

Deputies at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said to expect to see them patrolling areas that are being harvested.

“Typically we get the wreckless driver, people passing in no passing zone,” said deputy Phil Zimmerman. “People following too closely.”

Zimmerman said in a rarer yet not unseen case, a crash.

“That results in bodily harm or death or worse case scenario,” Zimmerman said. “Those fines or penalties will increase accordingly with those different statutes.”

Cole said they can’t always see other drivers.

“You can get right behind us and we can’t see you,” Cole said. “Unless we know you’re back there we’re liable to turn left right in front of you.”

Cole said he and other farmers promise they will move aside as soon as they can.

“Some culverts, some road bridges you can’t see from a car but we can see it we’re 10 feet up in the air,” Cole said. “We’ll pick a spot to pull off if you give us time.”

Cole said while harvest season typically wraps up at the start of November, don’t be surprised if it extends into December.

