Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home administrator resigns

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home Administrator Troy Culbertson has resigned.

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince confirmed to WGEM News that Culbertson resigned from his position on Friday.

Prince did not give a reason for Culbertson’s resignation.

Culbertson had been the home’s administrator since 2016 when he replaced Bruce Vaca.

While the department searches for a new administrator, the IDVA’s Senior Home Administrator Angela Simmons will serve as interim.

