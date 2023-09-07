Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security hole.(JESHOOTS from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their operating systems immediately.

The company issued an update that fixes a vulnerability that hackers may already be exploiting, according to The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

Apple released security information on Thursday regarding the update to iOS 16.6.1.

Experts say iPhone and iPad owners should immediately go to the settings menu on their devices.

From there, select general, then software update. Tap install to begin the update process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
When you book a flight, you expect to board the plane on your scheduled take off date. Airport...
Southern Airways address Quincy Regional Airport flight inconsistency concerns
Dustin R Debary
Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft
Public housing located in Perry.
Public housing in Pike County to be sold off, demolished

Latest News

Safe driving during harvest season
Police, farmers plead drivers to respect slow moving machinery during harvest season
As harvest season starts in the Tri-States expect to see more slow-moving machinery on the roads.
Police, farmers plead drivers to respect slow moving machinery during harvest season
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A DEA agent was charged in the death of a Salem cyclist.
DEA agent charged in death of cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash