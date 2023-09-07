Southern Airways address Quincy Regional Airport flight inconsistency concerns

QUINCY (WGEM) - When you book a flight, you expect to board the plane on your scheduled take off date.

Airport director Chuck Miller said for customers booking Southern Airways flights out of Quincy Regional Airport that hasn’t always been the case.

“We had three cancelled for weather and 11 cancelled for either maintenance issues or lack of crew,” Miller said.

In an Aeronautics Committee Meeting, Southern Airways director of Airline and Airport Relations, Austin Mayer, addressed committee member and resident concerns of inconsistencies in air service.

“The delays and the cancellations, when it comes to a delay that’s over two hours it should be cancelled, that’s our standard procedure pull down the flight and cancel it, not delay it by four hours, six hours, 12 hours.”

Mayer said previously, flights leaving Quincy were cancelled because of pilot shortages.

Now, he said, they’ve alleviated that problem by utilizing pilot retention programs, but they’ve run into another issue.

“We have about four aircraft down right now just waiting for a part so the supply chain is a challenge for those and that’s just not us, that’s industry wide,” Mayer said. “Spirit has parked aircraft, Mesa’s parking about 25% of their fleet, America’s parking aircraft as well, so it’s not just us.”

Miller said he’s relieved Southern Airways has been working to provide more pilots, but he said seeing flights be cancelled because planes are in need of repair isn’t great.

“That issue is in the process of being resolved, I don’t think we can call it completely resolved I don’t think we can call it completely resolved yet but it’s getting closer, it’s better than it was,” Miller said. “The parts issue unfortunately that’s gonna be a longer cure.”

Miller said the airport is contracted to have 36 flights a week leaving Quincy, but on average, there’s been about 20 to 30 leaving each month.

Miller said the number of contracted flights with Southern Airways will not change at this time.

Southern Airways officials said it could take up to six months to see shipping delays fixed and flights performing 100% on schedule again.

