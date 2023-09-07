A very fall like day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are much cooler this morning! Compared to yesterday morning, we are down about 10 to 13 degrees. Temperatures are mainly in the 50s, but it feels very refreshing in my opinion! Light jackets may be needed initially, but this afternoon will be very pleasant. The low pressure system that gave us the cloudy skies yesterday has moved further east, clearing the clouds away from much of the area. However, for those along and east of the Mississippi River there are still some lingering clouds. It will be a slow trend, but gradually even those clouds will move eastward away from the Tri-States. High pressure is now over the region with northwesterly winds. These winds will continue to promote cooler, fall-like temperatures and drier air. Daytime highs today will range from the low to mid 70s with no humidity. A side note: It may look a little hazy at times today, especially on the Missouri side of the Tri-States. This will be due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. By tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s again.

A shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) will slide through the area tomorrow. Models are showing some moisture on hand with this shortwave, however rain is not expected. The high pressure overhead today will leave behind a lot of dry air so any rain that forms far above our heads will evaporate before it can reach the ground. Still, tomorrow morning will start off with clouds and possibly a little patchy fog. Later in the morning, the clouds will begin to break apart. Then, the clouds will clear out leading to sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

