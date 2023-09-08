1,000 American flags displayed in Quincy in honor of 9/11

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An Adams County organization is making a statement and honoring first responders with a display of flags.

1,000 flags to be exact are on display on Vermont and Broadway Streets this weekend to honor military veterans and first responders.

The field of honor is put together by the Quincy Service Club.

Quincy Service Club treasurer Dennis Koch said this is the 10th year putting the display together.

Koch said it’s a small gesture for some big sacrifices made for the USA.

“If you walk through the field with the flags fluttering and kind of hitting you as you walk through, it gives you kind of a sensation of peace,” Koch said. “By doing that, we hope to honor those veterans who fought to protect the flag and our first responders who are the first to rush into an emergency without regard to their own safety.”

Along with the 1,000, a replica of the tomb of the unknown soldier is available to view.

Organizers said visitors are welcome to come and view at any time as lights have been set up to illuminate the flags at night.

You don’t have to pay anything to walk through the display.

The flags will be set up throughout the weekend, but will come down Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

