Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 8, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Carl Lentz
Faith Kientzle
Ashley Schaad
Jeni Peter
Jennifer Hollensteiner
Betty Lubbert
Lauren Haley Clark
Rebekah Chapman
Terry Poter
Laurey Wibbell
Shelby Connel Conrad
Betty Lubbert
Peyton Clampitt
Christy Clay
Eric Sprinkle
Maggie Stupavsky
Shirley Fredrickson
Shaunea Nichols
Josh & Carrie Potter
Jim & Janice Rosenboom
Robert & Brittany Mast
Steven & Erin Elmore
Cory & Nicole Walton
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.