Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma Thursday night.

He was arrested in Craig County, Oklahoma, at 6:40 p.m. Thursday for obstruction of an investigation, ABCNews reported, citing online county records. CNN affiliate KJRH reported he bonded out shortly after being booked.

Further details about his arrest have not been released.

ABCNews and CNN reported they each have reached out to the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol and Craig County Sheriff’s Office but have not received a comment.

Bryan posted an apology on his verified social media account that said he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that “emotions got the best” of him.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he said.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he continued.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candra King of Palmyra high school is determined to have a big senior year despite medical...
The King Family Fight: Candra King learns to fight setbacks
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
When you book a flight, you expect to board the plane on your scheduled take off date. Airport...
Southern Airways address Quincy Regional Airport flight inconsistency concerns
Boat dockings combined with record attendance at major events have led to an increase in...
Hannibal gains steam for record-breaking tourism
Arial view of the Quincy Vets' Home from a WGEM News drone.
Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home administrator resigns

Latest News

In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
A mountain bike was left crumpled after a crash in Stark County, Ohio.
Bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, injuring 8-year-old on bike
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
Some services restored for Square, Cash App after disruptions
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
A Phoenix woman out for a run says she was chased through a neighborhood by a truck.
Strangers help woman who says truck chased her while she was running