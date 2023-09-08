District cleanup set for this weekend

Volunteers gathering for downtown cleanup.
Volunteers gathering for downtown cleanup.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - This weekend, volunteer community members are gathering in downtown Quincy to spruce up the district.

Bi-annually, the Quincy Brewing Company puts on a downtown trash clean up day.

Depending on the number of volunteers, they are canvasing entire blocks, parking lots, alleyways, businesses and residential areas.

Organizers said anyone and everyone is welcome to volunteer and help.

“There’s no reason not to participate. Whether you’re a business owner, whether you live here, whether you shop here, really it touches everyone in Quincy.” said co-owner of Quincy Brewing Company, Tieraney Craig said, “So, anyone can participate.”

Volunteers will meet in parking lot I, north of the Quincy Brewing Company.

The cleanup starts at 10 a.m. and organizers will provide gloves and trash bags. Following the cleanup, lunch will be held at the brewery.

