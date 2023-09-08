Saturday looks great! (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may see a little bit of fog in the morning hours this weekend. That fog will burn off rather rapidly, and we should be set up with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will top out near 80 degrees with a little bit of a light breeze out of the north and northeast. We are then focusing on a cold front that will push through the region on Monday. The cold front will bring a little bit of cloud cover late Sunday, but we should stay dry until Monday. On Monday there is the potential for some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The main thing you will notice with the passage of this cold front is markedly cooler temperatures with a daytime high on Monday that may not reach the 70-degree mark. The cooler air settles in through the rest of the work week with morning low temperatures down into the mid to upper 40s. It’s just like we flipped a switch and it will feel like fall.

Fall-like temps arrive next week (Brian inman)

