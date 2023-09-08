Fall-like temps arrive next week

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Saturday looks great!
Saturday looks great!(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may see a little bit of fog in the morning hours this weekend. That fog will burn off rather rapidly, and we should be set up with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will top out near 80 degrees with a little bit of a light breeze out of the north and northeast. We are then focusing on a cold front that will push through the region on Monday. The cold front will bring a little bit of cloud cover late Sunday, but we should stay dry until Monday. On Monday there is the potential for some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The main thing you will notice with the passage of this cold front is markedly cooler temperatures with a daytime high on Monday that may not reach the 70-degree mark. The cooler air settles in through the rest of the work week with morning low temperatures down into the mid to upper 40s. It’s just like we flipped a switch and it will feel like fall.

Fall-like temps arrive next week
Fall-like temps arrive next week(Brian inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candra King of Palmyra high school is determined to have a big senior year despite medical...
The King Family Fight: Candra King learns to fight setbacks
Firefighters stand outside 1933 Chestnut, where a fire broke out overnight.
Quincy fire under investigation
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
When you book a flight, you expect to board the plane on your scheduled take off date. Airport...
Southern Airways address Quincy Regional Airport flight inconsistency concerns
Arial view of the Quincy Vets' Home from a WGEM News drone.
Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home administrator resigns

Latest News

First Alert Weather Friday Morning
- Some clouds to start the day. - We will have similar daytime highs compared to yesterday's. -...
Some morning clouds, followed by sunshine
Friday will be your typical late summer day
Pleasant Weather
It will be a slow trend, but the clouds on the eastern tier of the Tri-States will gradually...
A very fall like day