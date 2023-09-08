Great River Honor Flight to send 33 veterans on its 67th mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced Friday its 67th mission will take place Sept. 14 from Hannibal La Grange University.

A total of 33 veterans will take part in this mission. Four served during the Korean Conflict, 23 served during the Vietnam era and the remaining six served before or after Vietnam.

This will be the 67th mission for the local veterans since the program started serving the state region in 2010. 2,219 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have previously participated in this program.

The departure and return on September 14th will be from the campus of Hannibal LaGrange University. The trip will follow the same initiatory it has followed for 14 years.

It will begin with a 3 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to DC.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Then, on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, leading to the Washington Monument, where a group photo will be taken.

Next, the group will stop at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon and then visit Arlington National Cemetery, including seeing the ceremonial change of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The veterans will head to Reagan International Airport to return to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to the Mabee Sports Complex at HLGU for a homecoming. The expected time for arrival in Hannibal will be around 10:15 p.m.

According to organizers, the Great River Honor Flight, which is the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program, has flown 2,129 local Veterans to Washington D.C. since it was established in 2009. This trip will increase that total to 2,162.

