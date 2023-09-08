High school student suspended for hair even after new anti-discrimination law, his mother says

The high school student was suspended for his hairstyle despite law banning hair discrimination. (Source: KTRK/DARRESHA GEORGE/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) - A high school student is on in-school suspension, and his mother said it’s all because of his hair.

A state law just went into effect that bans discrimination based on hair texture or hairstyles associated with race.

Activists said district officials are breaking the law.

Darryl, 17, is a junior at Barbers Hill High School, and according to his mom, he spent most of the school year so far on in-school suspension because of his hair.

“I know he’s upset and he feels terrible about it,” said Darresha George, Darryl’s mother.

It was a similar situation at Barbers Hill High in 2020 that led to the passage of the Crown Act. Deandre Arnold was told to cut his long locks, and he and others sued the district.

“Absolutely zero excuse for this school district that knows the policy to do this all over again, it feels like de ja vu,” said Texas State House Rep. Ron Reynolds, one of the authors of the legislation.

The school district handbook forbids male students from having hair that extends below the eyebrows or earlobes or worn in a style where hair extends below the top of a T-shirt collar.

A district spokesperson said the hair length rule isn’t in conflict with the Crown Act.

“The vaguer the law, the more challenges you can expect,” said attorney Peyton Peebles. He points out the Crown Act doesn’t specifically mention hair length, but it could be implied.

“Length could be a way to discriminate against certain hairstyles without being openly discriminatory,” he said. “It has the effect of preventing somebody from wearing a hairstyle that they may otherwise want to wear.”

Texas is one of 24 states that bans discrimination based on hair texture or hairstyles related to race.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

