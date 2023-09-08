Hospital report: Sept. 8, 2023
Deaths:
Pauline M. Orr, age 93, of Lima, died on Sept. 5 in her home.
Rickey “Rick’ E. Thomas, age 74, of Quincy, died on Sept. 5 at the Illinois Veterans Home.
Linda R. Buechting, age 75, of Quincy, died on Sept. 5 in her home.
Scott Jason Love, age 51, of Frankford, Missouri, died on Sept. 5 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Sadie Lois Shurley, age 76, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Peter John Huppert, age 31, of Keokuk, died on August 27 in his home.
Births:
Derick and Julie Harian of La Grange welcomed a girl.
