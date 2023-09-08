Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits the Tri-State Rodeo

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Lee County community has been coming out in droves for the 75th annual Tri-State Rodeo.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped in Lee County Thursday night, to get back in touch with her roots.

Reynolds said she’s from a rural area in Iowa, similar to Fort Madison.

After years of being asked to stop by the Tri-State rodeo, she said she’s thrilled to connect with the community tonight.

“I got to thank the law enforcement for being here and keeping us all safe, we appreciate that and we’ll just interact with people throughout the evening,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Lee County isn’t too different from the rural background she hails from.

She said she’s eager to see how this community is performing economically in person and that an event like the Tri-State Rodeo is the perfect opportunity to do so.

“I come from rural Iowa and it has been a passion of mine since I’ve been Lieutenant Governor, well, really since I served in the state Senate, Leuteneint Governor and Governor, to make sure that we are seeing prosperity in every single corner of the state, whether it’s housing or childcare or downtowns,” Reynold said.

Reynolds said it’s important to continue putting infrastructure in place, so communities of all sizes across the state can do well and bring in new people.

“For the first time in decades, we’re seeing a net migration into the state of Iowa, which is really great news because we have a lot of opportunity, a lot of jobs that are available,” Reynolds said. “We need people to fill them.”

Rodeo general chairman Chuck Kempker said having Reynolds in attendance is proof of how big the rodeo has grown over 75 years and is a testament to the economic boost it provides to the county.

“We feel like it’s a very huge privilege to bring Reynolds here and I think she acknowledges that and, you know, I think she supports everything we do for this community,” Kempker said.

While rodeo officials said it’s an honor to have the Governor in town, Reynolds said communities like Lee County are simply where she feels at home.

“It feels like home I’m very, very comfortable in blue jeans, my cowboy boots, I left my bling belt at home so I don’t have that on, but this is really who I am,” Reynolds said. “I feel right at home here, so it’s great to be down here and be part of the rodeo.

The rodeo continues throughout the weekend.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.