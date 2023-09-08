Local business reacts to new GREDF resources

GREDG's New Business Concierge looks to be a one stop shop for entrepreneurs
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have more information on the new resources available for businesses in Quincy.

The Great River Economic Development Foundation announced the launch of their Business Concierge Program on Wednesday.

Director of Business Development Madison Badgley said she started the program to further support local businesses. She said the program connects businesses to local resources to help them navigate everything from finding investors, getting licenses, and other tackling challenges. She said it’s a great resource for new entrepreneurs.

“We can help with developing and writing a business plan, we can help with walking you through different programs that are available with the city and county and the state,” Badgley said.

For established businesses, she said they provide business check-ups to help them stay within any state, federal, or local guidelines or laws.

Lloyd’s Gifts and Collectibles owner Doug Tenhouse said he spent a lot of time in corporate management and he thought he knew enough about establishing a business. He said he ran into some troubles, such as setting up sales tax with the state, federal tax information, even local ordinances.

“Well I kind of leaned on the previous owner of the business for some questions, people that had been in similar types of businesses, leaned into my mom who had worked in the bank and for some of those kind of things,” Tenhouse said.

He said the program would have helped him with those issues and he said he could use it now to help him and other businesses continue to thrive such as finding ways to expand their customer base or understanding any new state or federal rules and regulations.

If you wish to inquire about the Business Concierge Program you can call GREDF at (217) 223-4313 or email Madison Badgley at badgleym@gredf.org.

