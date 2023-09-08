Local sisters raise over $12,000 for the Salvation Army

By Josef Lawler
Sep. 7, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two local kids are making a difference in the Tri-States by simply selling lemonade.

Since 2019, Grace and June Hendrian have been holding a lemonade stand to raise funds to help families in need through the Salvation Army.

They started with goal of $100 in 2019 slowly growing each year. This year alone, with the help of other area kids who put up a stand in support of the cause, collectively they were able to raise $12,023.

Grace and June said they were amazed by the uptick of kids that pitched in to make this all happen.

“It feels really good to know that we have so many stands,” Grace Hendrian said. “It all goes to the Salvation Army.”

Salvation Army Captains said the money will go directly back into the community through their Services and Emergency Shelter. It will fund the food pantry, gas cards, groceries and more.

