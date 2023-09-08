Locals advocate for Suicide Prevention Month

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s Suicide Prevention Month and some citizens in the Tri-States want to break the common stigma around talking about it.

Dawn Whitcomb lost her 18-year-old son Dylan unexpectedly to suicide in 2015.

“Dylan was your typical average teen,” Whitcomb said. “He played sports, he had lots of friends.”

Whitcomb said her son Dylan was kind, compassionate and a great kid overall and always looked out for others.

“Every teacher that he had, every student that he encountered, he was always the helpful one,” Whitcomb said. “He always looked out for the underdog.”

Whitcomb said her mission now is to spread awareness.

“I can tell you as a parent who lost a child to suicide or anyone to suicide for that matter, you never think that that’s going to happen,” Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb said some who struggle display no warning signs at all.

“He suffered from anxiety and as a teenager and especially with boys, he masked it very well,” Whitcomb said.

Since her son’s death, Whitcomb has jumped into advocacy and is an active member of the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“I think the most important thing the coalition has done is enable the conversation about suicide,” said coalition chairman Barb Chapin.

Chapin said when the organization started more than a decade ago, conversations around suicide were taboo.

“The only way we can prevent suicide is by talking about suicide,” Chapin said. “To have that dialogue, I think we not only raise awareness, but can eventually prevent deaths by suicide.”

Chapin said there’s an abundance of resources available in Adams County to help those struggling.

“The federal government last year initiated the 988 telephone number,” Chapin said.

Chapin said if you or someone you know is in a crisis to call 988.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Tri-State Jeep Junkies will host a benefit for the ACSC.

