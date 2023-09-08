Overnight Fire in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters say they arrived shortly after midnight to a fire at 1933 Chestnut in Quincy.

They say it took thirty or forty minutes to get the fire under control.

They say it started on the second floor of the building, which houses The Spot, a convenience store and smoke shop.

Investigation is underway, but no cause has been determined so far.

As of two a.m., firefighters remain on scene in case of hot spots.

They say a dog was found in the building, and handed over to animal control. It was not injured.

