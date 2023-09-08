Overnight Fire in Quincy

Firefighters stand outside 1933 Chestnut, where a fire broke out overnight.
Firefighters stand outside 1933 Chestnut, where a fire broke out overnight.(Ryan Hill, WGEM News)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters say they arrived shortly after midnight to a fire at 1933 Chestnut in Quincy.

They say it took thirty or forty minutes to get the fire under control.

They say it started on the second floor of the building, which houses The Spot, a convenience store and smoke shop.

Investigation is underway, but no cause has been determined so far.

As of two a.m., firefighters remain on scene in case of hot spots.

They say a dog was found in the building, and handed over to animal control. It was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
When you book a flight, you expect to board the plane on your scheduled take off date. Airport...
Southern Airways address Quincy Regional Airport flight inconsistency concerns
Candra King of Palmyra high school is determined to have a big senior year despite medical...
The King Family Fight: Candra King learns to fight setbacks
Dustin R Debary
Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft

Latest News

Since 2019, Grace and June Hendrian have been holding a lemonade stand to raise funds to help...
Local sisters raise over $12,000 for the Salvation Army
The Quincy City Council will vote Monday on health insurance plans for the balance of this...
Quincy City Council to vote on employee health insurance plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped by the Tri-State's Rodeo in Lee County Thursday night.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits the Tri-State Rodeo
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped by the Tri-State's Rodeo in Lee County Thursday night.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits the Tri-State Rodeo