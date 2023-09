Quincy Police arrest 26 after narcotics detail

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police reported Friday the arrest of 26 people Thursday during a narcotics detail in Quincy and Adams County.

Quincy Police stated they were assisted by the West Central Illinois Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, United States Marshal’s Service, Lawton Oklahoma Police Department, Adams County States Attorney’s Office, Hannibal Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office in Springfield, Illinois.

The narcotics detail is aimed to target the possession and distribution of drugs in Quincy of Adams County.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.