Some morning clouds, followed by sunshine

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning with a shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) approaching the Tri-States. As this feature moves through, it will push some clouds into the area. There is some mid-level moisture that the radar is picking up on. Any meaningful rain is unlikely though due to dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere. I am expecting some of the clouds to linger into the very early afternoon hours, before we then become mostly sunny as high pressure begins to build into the region. Morning temperatures are refreshing again, but light jackets may be needed as we are in the 50s. As for daytime highs, they will be very similar to yesterday’s, ranging from the mid to upper 70s with no humidity. For tonight, we will have clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 60s until about midnight, then overnight lows will be in the 50s.

The nearby high pressure system will promote a beautiful day tomorrow. We will have sunny skies through the day with similar daytime highs again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, depending on where you live. A great forecast for all of the many events taking place throughout the Tri-States.

Sunday will be a tad warmer, before our next cold front arrives on Monday.

