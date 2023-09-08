Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candra King of Palmyra high school is determined to have a big senior year despite medical...
The King Family Fight: Candra King learns to fight setbacks
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Firefighters stand outside 1933 Chestnut, where a fire broke out overnight.
Quincy fire under investigation
When you book a flight, you expect to board the plane on your scheduled take off date. Airport...
Southern Airways address Quincy Regional Airport flight inconsistency concerns
Arial view of the Quincy Vets' Home from a WGEM News drone.
Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home administrator resigns

Latest News

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
Service restored for Square, Cash App after disruptions
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes