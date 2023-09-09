Friends of the Log Cabin Association showcases 15th annual Frontier Settlement Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State residents experienced a blast from the past this weekend. On Saturday morning, you could find notable people from the 19th century on Quinsippi Island at the 15th annual Frontier Settlement Day.

Volunteers from Friends of the Log Cabins Association opened up the cabins that they work on all year and impersonators such as pioneers, explorers, and Native Americans were stationed at the cabins to educate attendees.

Some notable appearances included President Abraham Lincoln to talk about about U.S. history.

“I’m writing his signature with a pen that was made while he was president,” said Lincoln impersonator Fritz Klein.

The log cabin village comprises of seven log cabins including a schoolhouse just as you would’ve found during the 1800s.

“They would recite their lessons like that and blab their lessons,” said Terry Mitten who stepped in as an 1800s schoolmaster. “They would learn their manners, they would learn reading, writing and arithmetic. And that was about all that was necessary.”

Quincy’s first resident clergyman Asa Turner was at the Lord’s Cabin to talk about local history.

“My wife Martha and I arrived in November of 1830 after a two month trip,” said Paul Schwartzkopf who impersonated Turner. “We came through prairie fires in Central Illinois, but arrived safely. The congregation provided a house for us up on 4th street.”

Friends of the Log Cabins President John Gebhardt said they’ve hosted this free event for 15 years. The rest of the year the volunteers continue restorations on the cabins, which are a never ending work in progress.

“We put gravel around the church because we had a wood chuck get in there and he was chewing on things over the winter,” Gebhardt said.

Gebhardt said they’re volunteer-based and dependent on donations to maintain the cabins.

“Our goal eventually is to have cedar shake roofs on every cabin,” Gebhardt said.

Gebhardt said that goal will require $30,000 per structure.

Gebhardt said another goal is to install ramps at every cabin. He said the J Gardner Foundation recently donated a ramp to the Fraiser cabin for handicap accessibility.

