LaGrange School alumni plan all-class reunion

QUINCY (WGEM) - School consolidations have become a fact-of-life for many Tri-State districts.

Many small-town schools have shuttered to consolidate with other districts to save money and share resources.

Some northeast Missouri school alumni are opening doors later this month for new friends and memories.

LaGrange School educated hundreds of students during most of the 20th century.

The school closed 25 years ago and was demolished just five years ago.

Alumni are planning an all-class reunion later this month to reminisce, recall and remember.

Reunion co-organizers Rita Cox and Sue Ann Gaus attended LaGrange school along with their peers and siblings before later graduating from Highland High School.

They said one of LaGrange’s last graduating classes of the early 1970s turned what could’ve been their class reunion to an all-class reunion.

The idea just grew from there.

“Everybody had a lot of fun at the last one,” Cox said. “We voted to have it every two years, because we knew some people wouldn’t be there in two years. Because our population is getting older.”

LaGrange High School students started attending Highland High School in the early 1970s. Its elementary closed for good in the late 1990s.

Now alumni hope to open the door for new traditions and friendships while connecting with older ones.

“We’ve had people travel from as far away as Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota and Florida,” Cox said. “In small towns, people leave. A lot of people have left and gone on to their jobs and families. So, this is just a chance for everybody to get back together.”

The LaGrange School reunion is planned to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at the LaGrange Lion’s Club.

A brief program is planned at 2 p.m.

