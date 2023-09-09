Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge

Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple agencies responded to a person who jumped off the Bayview Bridge Friday night, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they responded to the call around 10 p.m. with the Quincy Fire Department Water Response Rescue Team, Tri-Township Fire Department, and Adams County Coroners office.

Quincy Fire Captain Jerry Mast said it took quite a bit of time to recover the person who jumped.

Police said it appears to be a suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts call the crisis hotline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Quincy Police arrest 26 during narcotics detail
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
9-year-old Illinois boy struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
Firefighters stand outside 1933 Chestnut, where a fire broke out overnight.
Quincy fire under investigation
Candra King of Palmyra high school is determined to have a big senior year despite medical...
The King Family Fight: Candra King learns to fight setbacks

Latest News

INTV+ Starts Sept. 11
InvestigateTV+ announces first investigations ahead launch on WGEM
An Adams County organization is making a statement and honoring first responders with a display...
1,000 American flags displayed in Quincy in honor of 9/11
LaGrange School alumni plan all-class reunion September 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the LaGrange...
LaGrange School alumni plan all-class reunion
Alumni are planning an all-class reunion later this month to reminisce, recall and remember.
LaGrange School alumni plan all-class reunion