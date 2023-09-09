Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple agencies responded to a person who jumped off the Bayview Bridge Friday night, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they responded to the call around 10 p.m. with the Quincy Fire Department Water Response Rescue Team, Tri-Township Fire Department, and Adams County Coroners office.

Quincy Fire Captain Jerry Mast said it took quite a bit of time to recover the person who jumped.

Police said it appears to be a suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts call the crisis hotline at 988.

