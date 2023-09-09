Over 60 volunteers pick up trash in downtown Quincy

Volunteers pick up trash.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State residents are enjoying more comfortable temperatures in the area this weekend. A perfect for a day to clean up the streets of downtown Quincy. That’s exactly how dozens of volunteers spent their day on Saturday morning.

It was part of The District’s bi-annual Downtown Cleanup.

Those volunteers spent hours picking up trash throughout downtown.

Organizer Tieraney Craig said as word gets out about the cleanup, more volunteers turn out to help each year.

She said that’s allowed them to expand their area starting from the heart of downtown all the way to the river.

“We love it,” Craig said. “It’s a family friendly event for all ages. Anybody can join. And really it’s for the community so it was just exciting to see people want to serve the art community.”

Craig said the next cleanup is planned for April. The date is TBD.

