United Hearts Family Fest takes place in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Good Samaritan Home Foundation held its first-ever United Hearts Family Fest Saturday afternoon at the Trinity United Church of Christ.

Hundreds of people turned-out at the church-picnic style fundraising event.

Food, drinks and game tickets were available for purchase at the family fest, and attendees enjoyed live music, obstacle courses, games and a miniature train.

Officials said all of the proceeds at the United Hearts Family Fest went to a good cause.

“This is, you know, our inaugural event and we’re very happy with the turnout we’ve had so far,” said Good Samaritan Home Assistant Development Director Nathan Halfpap. “The parking lot here at Trinity United Church of Christ is completely full, folks are parking along the street, so we couldn’t be happier.”

The Good Samaritan Home has been closely affiliated with the church and found it to be the perfect setting for the family fest.

Officials said they are pleased with this year’s turnout and are proud to have hosted the event for the community.

