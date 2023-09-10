Chaddock hosts annual Rose Tea

Chaddock School is hosting their annual Rose Tea to celebrate the school's 170th anniversary.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, Chaddock hosted their biggest event of the year, the annual Rose Tea.

It is a garden party tradition dating back to the early 1900s.

This year’s event celebrated Chaddock’s 170th anniversary.

Another highlight of this year’s event was that the Loraine and Eunice Funk Family was presented the 2023 Harry and Carlene Geisler Friend of Children Award.

“It really is a family affair for them, and so important when we look at the longevity of our organization - 170 years,” said Chaddock President and CEO Debbie Reed. “To see a family who has traveled that journey with us, and continues to support kids and families.”

Reed said the family volunteered time, taught and supported many children, and improved their lives through their efforts.

All proceeds will benefit the programs and services offered by the Chaddock Family of Organizations.

