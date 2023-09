Deaths:

Lota Fern Lewis, age 89, of Lewistown, Mo., died on September 8 at the Country Aire Retirement Center at Lewistown.

Harriett Hull, age 94, of Mendon, Ill., died on September 10, 2023, at Cedarhurst in Quincy.

Births:

No births to report today.

