Quincy Planet Fitness to open in November

Planet Fitness logo
Planet Fitness logo(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you drive by 30th and Broadway, you’ll notice signs have gone up for the new Planet Fitness.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the gym located plans to open in late November.

The Herald-Whig spoke with Planet Fitness Midwest’s chief operating officer, Mike Hamilton, who said right now, the Quincy location is not on the planet fitness website, but will go live on Nov. 1.

The facility is currently giving 40 sub-contractors work on the site.

When the gym opens, Hamilton said it will employ 12 full-time and four part-time employees.

Planet fitness is part of last year’s request to the Quincy city council for $200,000 in tax rebate funding to re-develop 30th and Broadway.

Click here for the Herald-Whig’s full story.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
KTTC
Quincy Police arrest 26 during narcotics detail
INTV+ Starts Sept. 11
InvestigateTV+ announces first investigations ahead launch on WGEM
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
9-year-old Illinois boy struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
An electric vehicle is pictured charging in Chicago.
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Illinois – with $530M incentive deal

Latest News

Food, drinks and game tickets were available for purchase at the family fest, and attendees...
United Hearts Family Fest takes place in Quincy
Some notable appearances included President Abraham Lincoln to talk about about U.S. history.
Friends of the Log Cabin Association showcases 15th annual Frontier Settlement Day
Organizer Tieraney Craig said as word gets out about the cleanup, more volunteers turn out to...
Over 60 volunteers pick up trash in downtown Quincy
Volunteers pick up trash.
Over 60 volunteers pick up trash in downtown Quincy