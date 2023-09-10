Quincy Planet Fitness to open in November

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you drive by 30th and Broadway, you’ll notice signs have gone up for the new Planet Fitness.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the gym located plans to open in late November.

The Herald-Whig spoke with Planet Fitness Midwest’s chief operating officer, Mike Hamilton, who said right now, the Quincy location is not on the planet fitness website, but will go live on Nov. 1.

The facility is currently giving 40 sub-contractors work on the site.

When the gym opens, Hamilton said it will employ 12 full-time and four part-time employees.

Planet fitness is part of last year’s request to the Quincy city council for $200,000 in tax rebate funding to re-develop 30th and Broadway.

Click here for the Herald-Whig’s full story.

