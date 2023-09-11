Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 10, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Cheryl Luft
Teffeney Vogel
Nathan Dulaney
Makayla Golay
Camilla Daw
Aaron Zook
Michelle Hollensteiner
Sierra Deusterhaus
Nikki Hoosier
Amy Hill
Jim Erwin
Delores Hammers
Genieve Roberts
Floyd Leenerts
Jim Nixon
Sheila Brocksieck
Debra Jane Murfin
Brittany Ballenger
Eugene Edwards
Keith Belden
Kamrin Harris
Eileen Haas
Pauline Silva
Brad Miller
Brandon & Ellie Genenbacher
Brad & Shelly Rowland
Daryl & Mary Kaye Caldwell
Harold & Jane Briney Miller
Lee & Shelley Campbell
Shelbi & Dustin Tamberose
Howard & Becky Hackamack
Tyler & Ashley Shaffer
Jessica & Shanique’ Chaplin
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.