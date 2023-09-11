Cold front moves through today with intermittent showers

QUINCY (WGEM) - The anticipated cold front we have been talking about it now right over the Tri-States. Very light spotty showers will be arriving through the morning hours, with the bulk of the rain situated just to the north of the northern tier. Through the morning hours, the heaviest of the rain will fall over the northern tier. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. The majority of the rain is expected to slowly sink southeastward through the area as we go through the day. The showers are forecasted to gradually diminish this evening into the first half of the night. The U.S. Drought Monitor still shows portions of the Tri-States in severe to extreme drought, so the rain is much needed. However, rainfall totals will be low at a quarter of an inch or less. Daytime highs will vary, due to the timing of the cold front. Highs will range from the upper 60s for the northern tier, to the mid 70s for the southeastern tier.

Gradually through the night, the clouds will start to clear from the northwest to the southeast. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning, some will start off their day with clear skies while others will still be waiting for the remaining clouds to clear. As the cold front continues to move southward away from us and high pressure starts to build in, all of the clouds will clear leading to a beautiful sunny day. Highs will be very pleasant, in the low to mid 70s.

