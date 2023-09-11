First responders honored in Keokuk in recognition of 9/11

KEOKUK (WGEM) - As we honor those we lost 22 years ago during the attacks on 9/11, one community in Lee County took this day of remembrance as an opportunity to honor local first responders.

While our local first responders may not have responded to that call two decades ago, organizers said they respond to potentially life threatening calls every day.

United Way R.S.V.P. program coordinator Nikki Wilson said she wanted to recognize local police, fire, emergency medical service and military personnel.

She said while they didn’t respond to the attacks on that day, they face dangerous situations in the Tri-States every day.

“The tragedies, the disasters that happen locally, just because we don’t see a lot doesn’t mean that they’re not doing a lot and I’ll tell you what, what they do behind the scenes really makes a huge impact on how smooth a community runs,” Wilson said.

First responders from Clark, Hancock and Lee Counties were able to watch videos of appreciation in honor of their respective departments.

Former marine and current Iowa Senator Jeff Reichman thanked those servicemen and women in attendance for the sacrifices they make.

“In most professions, you have a reasonable expectation that when you leave and kiss your loved one goodbye in the morning that you’re going to be home for dinner. In these professions, there’s a very real possibility that you might lose your life in performance of your duties,” Reichman said.

Members of the community were able to take part in showing appreciation as first responders throughout the area will receive handmade cards from residents.

“We had a number of head start programs make those cards and we also had R.S.V.P., retired and senior volunteer program members make those cards,” Wilson said.

And before continuing their day-to-day duties, Mayor Kathie Mahoney left first responders with a message of thanks.

“We are thankful and we do truly love and respect everything you do for us,” Mahoney said.

Multiple organizations donated books to be distributed to public libraries across the Tri-States in honor of the United Way’s 9/11 remembrance event.

Wilson said about $1700 worth of books were donated and a 9/11 remembrance book plate has been added to each one.

Those will be distributed to the libraries throughout this week.

