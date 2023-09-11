Hospital report: Sept. 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Deaths:
Harriett Hull, age 94, of Mendon, Illinois, died on September 10 at Cedarhurst in Quincy.
Hazel I McDermott, age 84, of Monticello, Missouri, died on September 10 at Blessing Hospital.
Marie Lange, age 97, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on September 9 in the Country Aire Retirement Estates home.
Births:
Justin Kirgan and Hailey Mchatton of Griggsville welcomed a boy.
Tyler and Maggie Nelson of Warsaw welcomed a boy.
Dustin Barret and Nicole Bakulski of Bowen welcomed a girl.
Jacob and Erin and Dietrich of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Alexander Kline and Heavenly Scottdavis of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Nathan Shake and Malea Mayfield of Quincy welcomed a boy.
