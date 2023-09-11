Hospital report: Sept. 11, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
Deaths:

Harriett Hull, age 94, of Mendon, Illinois, died on September 10 at Cedarhurst in Quincy.

Hazel I McDermott, age 84, of Monticello, Missouri, died on September 10 at Blessing Hospital.

Marie Lange, age 97, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on September 9 in the Country Aire Retirement Estates home.

Births:

Justin Kirgan and Hailey Mchatton of Griggsville welcomed a boy.

Tyler and Maggie Nelson of Warsaw welcomed a boy.

Dustin Barret and Nicole Bakulski of Bowen welcomed a girl.

Jacob and Erin and Dietrich of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Alexander Kline and Heavenly Scottdavis of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Nathan Shake and Malea Mayfield of Quincy welcomed a boy.

