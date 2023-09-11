Local farmers prepare for harvest

Harvest season starts
Harvest season starts
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - One Adams County farmer says the harvest season is set to get underway.

Adams County Farm Bureau President Brent Clair said the rain in July was good for the corn and the rains in August helped soybeans. He said he hopes for dry and cool conditions going forward.

“That helps us with the drying down of the corn,” Clair said. “Obviously we need to get this to a condition where we can store it or sell it so we want cool enough but still warm enough that we can use our dryers throughout the day so if we could see a good month to six weeks of dry weather, we’ll be set.”

He said farmers near the river soils have started to harvest already, while other farmers will start this week or next week.

He said corn yields might vary, with there being differences in the same field.

“When you have an ear this size and then you turn to an ear this size, you know, obviously you are not going to get a 100% yield like this so you are gonna have these differences between the fields and this is the same field so you are gonna have some that are producing 200 and some producing 150 or below and there’s gonna be places that’s just completely dead and zero,” Clair said.

He said for soybean yield might at or above average thanks to the recent rains.

