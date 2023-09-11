Officials urge awareness for National Preparedness Month

Preparedness kits can include first aid, emergency blankets, food and water.
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
MACOMB (WGEM) - Local emergency managers say now is the perfect time to prepare for a disaster, while conditions remain quiet.

September is National Preparedness Month, and there are a number of ways to get ahead of any potential disaster.

According to McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Director Edgar Rodriguez, the first step is always creating a plan.

“Just have a plan, have a gathering place like what we used to do at school with the fire drills. Have a gathering place for your family incase something happens. If you have a severe storm or a tornado, have a designated area,” Rodriguez said.

He said families should also have disaster kits ready if the power were to fail.

“The last derecho that we had, we had people without power for about 72 hours, so that’s why we always recommend to have a preparedness kit with food and things that you don’t need to cook that much, or a way to have an external cooking area,” Rodriguez said.

Some important items to include in a disaster kit include:

  • Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Flashlights and batteries
  • List of medications
  • Emergency blanket
  • First aid supplies

It is recommended to have around two gallons of water per person, per day.

While natural disasters are the most common across the Tri-States, chemical spills and train derailments are also a possibility.

For more information on disaster preparedness kits, click here.

