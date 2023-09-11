Quincy first responders honor 9/11 victims

QUINCY (WGEM) - All across the country Monday morning, people gathered to remember those who died on 9/11, and those who have died from related causes since.

According to the Uniformed Firefighters Association, the number of first responders who have died from post 9/11 illnesses now nearly equals the number of firefighters killed that day.

To help honor those who were lost, the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 37 held a remembrance ceremony outside Quincy City Hall.

Quincy firefighters, police officers and paramedics laid a wreath at the memorial, followed by a traditional rifle salute and the playing of taps.

Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Dade said the growing number of 9/11 related deaths highlights the continuing impact of the attacks.

“As emergency services personnel, we’re subjected to a lot of different dangers and sometimes we don’t know the effects of those dangers until much much later after the incident. So, you know cancer research is important and it’s just important for us to continue to pay attention to exactly what our first responders are exposed to,” Dade said.

He said that even 22 years later, the attacks are a reminder of how quickly life can change.

“I think it has significance for different people in different ways. For emergency services personnel and first responders, I think it’s a reminder for us to be vigilant in our training, in our preparation, and to take every moment and every emergency seriously. And I think that as a community, for all of us as people, it’s important to remember just how fragile life can be,” Dade said.

You can find the full list of recent deaths attributed to the after effects of the attack on the World Trade Center here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.