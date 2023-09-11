Rain Exits

QUINCY (WGEM) - We saw a little bit of rain across the Tri-State area Monday, which for most folks is welcome news. That rain was riding along a cold front that pushes through the area setting up a pretty nice fall-like week for the region. High pressure begins to drop in from Canada and locks into the Midwest for most of the week. High pressure dominating usually means fair skies and pleasant weather conditions. It looks as if we are going to be set up for a streak of days where daytime high temperatures will top out only in the mid-70s and overnight lows a cool and seasonable low 50s.

Fair weather and a pile of 7's on the charts (Brian inman)

As of this time, we do not have any more rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. With any luck that stretch of rain-free days will hold on through the weekend. Many outdoor activities are scheduled for the Tri-States this weekend, and it looks as if for now the weather will cooperate.

