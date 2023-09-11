Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury

Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two people were displaced, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, after a fire broke out at 2001 Monroe Street on Sunday, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded around 2:45 p.m. to light smoke coming from a residence. They found the fire in a bedroom.

Firefighters reported the home received fire, smoke and heat damage, which left two men displaced.

According to firefighters, one minor injury was reported by a firefighter.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental, and that the cause could possibly be due to the misuse of an incense burner or smoking materials.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
KTTC
Quincy Police arrest 26 during narcotics detail
INTV+ Starts Sept. 11
InvestigateTV+ announces first investigations ahead launch on WGEM
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
9-year-old Illinois boy struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school
An electric vehicle is pictured charging in Chicago.
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Illinois – with $530M incentive deal

Latest News

Delbert “Dell” R. Lewis passed away on Wednesday at 96 years old.
Vigil held for Macomb student in weekend crash
Chaddock School is hosting their annual Rose Tea to celebrate the school's 170th anniversary.
Chaddock hosts annual Rose Tea
Quincy Planet Fitness
Quincy Planet Fitness to open in November
Food, drinks and game tickets were available for purchase at the family fest, and attendees...
United Hearts Family Fest takes place in Quincy