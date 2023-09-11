Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two people were displaced, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, after a fire broke out at 2001 Monroe Street on Sunday, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded around 2:45 p.m. to light smoke coming from a residence. They found the fire in a bedroom.

Firefighters reported the home received fire, smoke and heat damage, which left two men displaced.

According to firefighters, one minor injury was reported by a firefighter.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental, and that the cause could possibly be due to the misuse of an incense burner or smoking materials.

