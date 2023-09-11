Vigil held for Macomb student in weekend crash

Sep. 10, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Prayers, tears and moments of silence. It’s all students at Macomb High School can do right now as they wait to hear about the condition of one of their classmates and athletes.

They held a vigil on Sunday that started at 8 p.m.

Students told WGEM News that freshman football player Landon Cromer was in a crash and he’s in the hospital.

We have made calls to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the Macomb Police Department to get information on where and when it happened, but have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, the Macomb Junior-Senior High School Athletic Director Steve Horrell announced in a Facebook post that the freshman/sophomore football game against Illini West on Monday is cancelled.

