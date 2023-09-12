Actor Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding,"...
FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Zoë Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expanding their family by one. The couple is expecting a baby in the coming months.

Audra Duhamel made the announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

This will be Josh Duhamel’s second child. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Josh Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera “All My Children” and has appeared in several films including, “When in Rome” and “Safe Haven.”

