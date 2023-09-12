Baring Area Recovery Team formed to advance tornado relief efforts

BARING, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s been just over a month since an EF-2 tornado hit Baring, a town of around 100 people in Knox County, Missouri. Since initial cleanup efforts took place, several uninhabitable houses have been torn down. At the time, Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles reported 35 homes were uninhabitable, but now that number, he said, is 40 homes minimum.

While some cleanup is still underway, much of the work in town has ceased.

In the last month, Whiles and almost 10 others formed the Baring Area Recovery Team (BART) to take recovery efforts a step further. Since the twister struck, Whiles said roughly $65,000 in monetary donations has been raised locally. Now, it’s a matter of being able to disperse the funds, which can’t happen until BART established a 501c3 or finds a fiscal agent.

”As of right now we’re pushing forward with both of those options and figuring that whichever comes faster and more accessible to be able to be quicker then that’s probably the route we’ll go, we don’t know what way that is yet,” Whiles said.

In that time, hundreds of clothing, kitchenware and other donations have been made. So much so, that While said it’s a thankfully overwhelming amount.

Many of the donations are currently stored at The Hall in Baring, which is owned by BART Secretary and Baring resident Teresa Hunolt.

The Hall is just a few yards from Hunolt’s home which sustained siding and window damage the night of the tornado. Hunolt said contractors told her that her home “expanded” briefly, and could have been seconds away from being destroyed.

“It only lasted just under two minutes, very intense, lot of noise and banging around and stuff,” Hunolt recalled.

Hunolt said in the next month she and other volunteers plan to package the remaining donations in storage containers. The Hall is located at 602 Main Street in Baring, just across the street from the fire station. She said The Hall is usually open by 9 a.m. for item pickup.

Now, the question is when BART can put the monetary donations to use.

According to Whiles, a few local pastors are undergoing training this month to work with Catholic Charities case managers. Then, they’ll assess the damage and determine who needs what.

“There are non-profit organizations out there that are bigger than what we are and have a lot more reach,” Whiles said. “We’re trying to use that as much as we can to get as much as we can [assistance] for residents of Baring.”

Monetary donations can be made at Citizens Bank in Edina.

BART meets every one or two weeks and is comprised of a few Baring residents and other Knox County residents.

BART committee members will determine the best use for funds raised through the Knox County Ministerial Alliance and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.

