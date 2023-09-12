Douglass Community Services highlights new CASA coordinator

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Douglass Community Services in Hannibal welcomed a new CASA coordinator to oversee different volunteers and children in foster care in the 10th circuit division.

Cheyenne Martin started as an intern at Douglass Community Services, assisting with the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) and then became an employee.

The CASA program trains individuals in the community to become CASA volunteers. These volunteers are members who go through training to be paired with children in the foster care system and are tasked to know these children, and their situations and advocate for the child’s best interest through the court system.

As a coordinator, Martin will train and support CASA volunteers paired with the children. It will be her job to support the volunteers and to equip them with help to do the job well.

Martin says that in her role, she can only manage 30 volunteers. With the need for volunteers, they can only serve so many children.

“So as of the end of July, there was 250 kids in care and we serve 32 children at the moment. And so that’s, that’s not a lot. We can only serve pertaining to how many volunteers we have. And so the more volunteers, the better,” said Martin.

Martin added that her favorite part about working with CASA working with the kids and seeing them happy.

