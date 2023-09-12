Enrollment up at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences

QUINCY (WGEM) - Medical college officials say the need for more healthcare workers in the Tri-States is high.

Those at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences report enrollment has gone up this year.

President and CEO Brenda Beshears said they have 311 students enrolled this year, up from last years total of 267.

She said they’ve made themselves a more appealing option for aspiring healthcare workers by offering more professional pathways, such as radiology and a new respiratory care program. She said continued partnerships with other local schools like John Wood Community College, Culver-Stockton University, and Quincy University have helped as well.

Beshears said their Blessing Education Revolving Fund Loan can help students pay off the cost of the education.

“The student comes in and they are eligible to take out the loan,” she said. “If they stay with Blessing, in our entities after they graduate, the loan is forgiven, up to $5,200 a year so depending on how much money they borrow, it can be forgiven in a relatively short period of time.”

Beshears said it’s helping to fill a lack of medical staff in Blessing facilities around the Tri-States. She said there’s shortages all around, especially in radiology and nursing. The school’s radiology department currently has 42 students this year compared with 28 last year.

Paige St. Clair is a senior from Kahoka, Missouri whose goal is a career as a nurse practitioner in dermatology. She said she got into nursing because her family’s full of healthcare professionals

“I’ve always just kind of had a niche for it,” she said. “I just really enjoyed it, helping people of course. My dad did have cancer so got to see a different side of it. I was really in depth on the patients side of things which a lot of people don’t get to see so that also led me into want to be a nurse.”

St. Clair said the college’s work experience and loan forgiveness allow her to focus on her education and clinicals so she can graduate and stress less so she can get to helping people.

