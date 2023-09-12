First Alert! Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM

First Alert this morning as some visibilities have been around a quarter mile or less.
First Alert this morning as some visibilities have been around a quarter mile or less.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - FIRST ALERT: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-States through 9 AM this morning. Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less is being reported. Please be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities.

Fog started to develop quickly overnight thanks to gradually clearing skies, light winds, and lingering moisture. Some areas are dealing with visibilities of a quarter mile or less and this will impact the morning commute. By later this morning, the fog will dissipate and the remainder of the day will be sunny and beautiful. Temperatures will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 70s and no humidity. Winds are light out of the north at about 5 - 10 mph.

Tonight we will have clear to mostly clear skies and light winds out of the northeast. Lows will be getting noticeably cooler with most locations in the 50s. However, there will be a few spots that get even cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Those will be the temperatures we start off tomorrow morning with, so I bet light jackets will be needed. With the cooler air over the warmer bodies of water, some patchy fog may develop again around those areas late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

